Athlete Who Won After Final Lap Fall Has Just Won Her Second Gold Medal At Tokyo

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has won her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, less than a week after her incredible comeback.

While competing in the qualifiers for the 1,500m, the athlete fell during the final lap – however, she picked herself back up and barrelled around the track, managing to win the race. In the final, she secured a bronze, with Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon nabbing gold and Team GB’s Laura Muir winning silver.

Today, August 7, she’s pulled off a historic feat, becoming only the second woman in history to win both the 10,000m and 5,000m at the Olympics.

Hassan had come into the Games aiming for the unprecedented treble, but leaving with two golds is still an amazing accomplishment – not to mention she’s the first athlete to ever stand on the podium for the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m races. ‘Many people say I’m crazy. Believe me, I think I’m crazy too,’ Hassan earlier said.

She won the 10,000m in 29:55:32, beating Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne in second place while world record holder Letesenbet Gidey took bronze.

‘Okay I confess. Cannot stop gloating. What an amazing victory. What an athlete. Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands wins her third medal, second gold, winning 10,000 metres with amazing end sprint,’ Karel van Oosterom, the Netherlands’ UK ambassador, tweeted.

‘Quite simply, one of the greatest feats in the history of distance running. Sifan Hassan, what an athlete,’ one Twitter user reacted. ‘An Ethiopian refugee who took up running while studying to be a nurse in the Netherlands is now a triple Olympic medalist,’ journalist Usher Komugisha tweeted.