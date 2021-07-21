unilad
Advert

Athletes Take The Knee At The Olympics For The First Time Ever

by : Daniel Richardson on : 21 Jul 2021 13:21
Athletes Take The Knee At The Olympics For The First Time EverGetty/PA Images

An Olympic first has taken place by players on the women’s football pitch taking the knee at the Tokyo Games.

Taking the knee and supporting racial equality has proved to be a controversial topic within England. The Euros saw politicians criticise players for the action, all the while its importance was magnified by the racial abuse players received.

Advert

The Team GB women’s football team announced their intention to take the knee last week, and did so before their opening game in the Olympics against Chile, who did not take the knee. This show of support comes after the International Olympic Committee relaxed rules around athletes protesting.

Team GB Football (PA Images)PA Images

The game took place without fans in the Sapporo Dome.

Discussing the decision to take the knee, defender Demi Stokes said the team ‘felt strongly’ about its importance. This was reiterated by manager Hege Riise who said ‘we’re all united’ in regards to taking the knee.

Advert

Goalkeeper Carly Telford had said she hopes the football team can encourage other nations to also take the knee, BBC News reports.

Athletes Take The Knee At The Olympics For The First Time Ever (Getty)Getty

Football players began taking the knee in domestic competitions in England last season, in the wake of the horrific death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, despite Floyd’s protests of not being able to breathe. As a result, many have adopted taking the knee before games to show support for racial equality.

Team GB went on to win the game against Chile 2-0.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat
Technology

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures
News

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages
News

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Sport, Football, no-article-matching, Now, Olympics, Tokyo

Credits

BBC

  1. BBC

    Tokyo Olympics: Team GB women's football take the knee

 