Australian Daredevil Sandboarder Flies Down Massive Dune And Into The Sea

I wasn’t scared about taking on the stunt, I was excited.

We’d practised timing for ages, hoping for a moment where we hit the wave and get launched into the air.

I was so glad that I had finally pulled this off!

There are not many spots where you get this landscape that allows you to get enough pace up and also reach the ocean.

Everything aligned perfectly in the video. Thanks, Mother Nature!

As soon as I hit the water for the second time, I was just focused on getting back to the sand before I got dumped by another wave. The water can get deep very fast at this beach.