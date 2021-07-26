Australian Coach’s Celebration Is The Energy We Need On A Monday Morning

NBC Sports/Twitter

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus emerged with a historic Olympic gold medal. Naturally, her coach absolutely lost his mind.

The 20-year-old beat five-time gold medallist Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400m freestyle final in Tokyo, coming within a quarter of a second of a new world record.

Advert 10

The Olympics is the world’s biggest sporting stage for many athletes, with years – if not a lifetime – of work on the line. Emotions should be expected to run high. When Titmus won, her coach Dean Boxall unleashed a frenzied celebration with fist-pumps and cheering – and people can’t get enough of it.

Boxall was standing above the pool, eagerly awaiting a win. As Titmus touched the wall and her win was confirmed, he was seen quickly whipping off his mask, running along and shaking the railing. NBC Sports‘ commentator said he was ‘putting on a show like Mick Jagger.’

The clip has already amassed nearly 700,000 views since the race aired. ‘Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall looked like every living room across the country. What a moment,’ one user wrote. ‘Ariarne Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall capturing the mood of the nation,’ another commented.

Advert 10

Fellow Olympic coach Brendan Joyce wrote: ‘We love it don’t we! Displays the passion of the coach!’

Some people have expressed sympathy for the Olympics official who initially tries to handle the coach, but quickly realises there’s nothing she can do. ‘Spare a thought for the Japanese official in the background who’s read a 400-page Covid compliance manual that contained precisely no detail of how to deal with this,’ one wrote.

‘She’ll have a story for the ages, but what a rollercoaster. Every time I watch this clip, her reaction is my favourite part. She’s stuck between terror, excitement, celebration, and trying to do her job. Honestly, she handled it as well as anyone could expect,’ another commented.

Advert 10

Reacting to her win, Titmus said it was ‘surreal… I’m over the moon – I’m trying to contain it as much as I can, I’ve got a big program ahead of me, and then I can enjoy this afterwards. I’d prefer to know that I did everything for my other races as well, so I’m trying not to get too excited just yet.

‘I wouldn’t be here without [Ledecky]. She’s set this amazing standard for middle-distance freestyle for girls. If I didn’t have someone like her to chase, I definitely wouldn’t be swimming the way I am,’ she added.