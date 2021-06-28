Baseball Player Horrifically Breaks Leg After Colliding With Teammate

PA Images

Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor has suffered a horrific leg break after colliding with his teammate in the middle of a match.

Naylor and 2nd baseman Ernie Clement went for the same ball during the 4th innings of their game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, with neither calling the other off until it was too late. The pair collided, sending Naylor spinning as his right foot got caught underneath him, and leaving his lower leg twisting in the opposite direction.

Advert 10

The incident was aired live on the game’s broadcast, with the footage quickly making its way onto social media. If you’re squeamish, it’s probably best to sit this one out.

Warning: Graphic Content

The seriousness of the injury was immediately apparent to players from both teams on the field, and medical staff were quickly called on to treat him. After a 12-minute delay, Naylor was carted off the field, clearly still in agony, with his right leg in an air cast.

Advert 10

Indians manager Terry Francona later confirmed in a post-game press conference that Naylor had been taken to hospital, but couldn’t give further details as to the nature and extent of the injury.

‘We know that there’s a fracture, other than that, he’s being evaluated over at the hospital right now,’ he said.

Clement, the other player involved in the collision, walked away with a cut to his chin, but was understandably left shaken. His manager refused to blame him for the injury, instead saying Naylor should have communicated with his teammate to avoid the collision.

Advert 10

‘He’s got to call it,’ Francona said. ‘The second baseman, he’s going until he hears something. So, there’s got to be some communication there, and I don’t believe there was.’

Players and staff in both dugouts also spoke of their shock after witnessing the incredibly graphic injury following the match.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said:

You can’t, you know, once you see that, you’re not going to unsee it, and it brings out feelings, too, and it’s hard for people to sometimes regardless of what team you’re on, refocus, and there’s a lot of people that care about that young man, and we’ll be thinking about him as time goes on.

Advert 10

‘The way he reacted, it was heartbreaking, man.’ Indians catcher Rene Rivera told ESPN. ‘A guy like him, nice guy in the clubhouse, really a lot of energy, positivity, and to see him go through that was really tough. You can tell the teammate, the full dugout was really shook.’