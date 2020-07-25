Baseball Player Refuses To Kneel For Black Lives Matter Saying ‘I’m A Christian’

PA Images and Twitter @TrapSophia



A baseball player refused to kneel for the Black Lives Matter movement along with the rest of his teammates and said it was because of his religion.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod remained stood at the beginning of team’s match against the Los Angles Dodgers yesterday, July 24.

As well as stating the reason why he didn’t kneel was because he’s a Christian, he also said it was due to his own personal feelings towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

As per TMZ Sports, the 27-year-old said, ‘I’m a Christian, so I just believe that I can’t kneel before anything besides God.’

He continued:

I meant no ill will by it. I don’t think I’m better than anybody. I’m just a Christian. I believe I can’t kneel before anything but God, Jesus Christ. I chose not to kneel. I feel if I did kneel I’d be a hypocrite. I don’t want to be a hypocrite.

Coonrod further explained his thoughts on the BLM movement and sited its Marxists beliefs behind part of the reason he didn’t kneel. The founders of the movement have previously described themselves as ‘trained Marxists’, reported Sports Illustrated.

Coonrod said:

I just can’t get on board with a couple things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean towards Marxism. And … they said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that.

It’s thought Coonrod was the only baseball player to not kneel yesterday after Major League Baseball (MLB) shared a video of all its baseball players being united.

The statement where the players knelt while holding a long, black ribbon was said to not be a protest, but a ‘carefully constructed display’ which MLB had approved.

MLB tweeted:

Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal – to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It’s our right! Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one.

While Coonrod has received backlash for his bold statement of not kneeling along with every other MLB player and staff member, San Francisco Giant’s manager Gabe Kapler isn’t holding it against him.

As per Sports Illustrated, he said:

The one thing we said is, we‘re going to let people express themselves. We‘re going to give them the choice whether they stand, kneel or do something else. That was a personal decision for Sam.

Coonrod aside, it was great to see all the players being united as one.