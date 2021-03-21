Baseball Player Who Had 21 Pounds Of Meth In His Bag Arrested

PA Images

A Chicago Cubs minor league baseball player has been arrested after being caught with 21lb of meth.

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, of Tempe, Arizona, was taken into custody by police in Colorado after officers found the large amount of methamphetamine and more than a pound of Oxycodone pills in a duffel bag in his vehicle.

The 25-year-old, a Single-A pitcher, was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, and appeared in Eagle County Court the following day.

Camargo-Corrales was ‘stopped for speeding and drifting into another lane on Interstate 70’, at which point officers with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office found the drugs in his car, the Vail Daily reports.

He reportedly told officers he was on his way to a youth baseball facility in Denver, insisting he didn’t have any drugs because he followed the club’s anti-doping policy, before a K-9 officer named Zane sniffed out the bag.

Camargo-Corrales then said he was offered $500 by a friend in Sinaloa, Mexico, to drop it off. There were also two other unnamed passengers in the car, who were both interviewed by police and gave differing accounts of why they were on the trip.

He’s facing preliminary charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class one drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class four drug felonies.

His bond was set at $75,000 by Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez. Criminal charges against Camargo-Corrales must be filed by the district attorney’s office by March 25.

Julian Green, the Cubs’ senior vice president of communications, said in a statement: ‘We are aware of the arrest of one of our minor league players. We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.’

Camargo-Corrales is still being held in custody at the time of writing. He was signed to a minor league contract with the Cubs in 2014.