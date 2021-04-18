Ben Askren Says He Deserves To Be Ridiculed After ‘Embarrassing’ Defeat To Jake Paul

triller/sportscentre/Twitter

MMA fighter Ben Askren has said he deserves to be ridiculed on social media, following his ‘f*cking embarrassing’ one-round knockout defeat from YouTuber Jake Paul.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to apologise for his loss after the match, writing, ‘Sorry world,’ alongside a sad face.

Advert 10

When asked by a reporter whether he expected to be ‘undeservedly ridiculed’ for losing to a YouTuber, Askren disagreed and said he did deserve it because he ‘got beat by Jake Paul and that’s f*cking embarrassing’.

Check it out here:

His comments came after the referee decided to put an end to the match just one minute into the first round, after the 24-year-old swiftly knocked his opponent to the ground.

Advert 10

While some people have been impressed with Paul’s entry into the boxing world, winning all three of his professional fights with a knockout, others aren’t convinced.

People on social media have taken to Twitter to brand the fight as having been rigged, with many suggesting Askren took a dive simply to pick the pay cheque.

‘The Jake Paul fight was rigged and/or Askren didn’t care. This is what Askren can overcome when he’s trying, nothing on the planet can convince me that punch got him,’ one viewer tweeted. ‘Really good money making scheme though.’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

Askren survived 30 punches + elbows to the head in one round from this guy but couldn’t take one from a youtuber. If you made money on Paul good for you, but boxing has always and will always be rigged. Especially celebrity fights.

One comment read, ‘We waited for this Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight for this??? This sh*t gotta be rigged or something for money.’

Advert 10

Paul has since taken to Twitter to celebrate his win and ask his fans who they want him to fight next.