Ben Askren Says Jake Paul ‘Probably Not Really That Good’ Ahead Of Boxing Clash

Ahead this weekend’s face-off, former UFC star Ben Askren says Jake Paul is ‘probably not really that good’ at boxing.

The pair will go head-to-head this Saturday, April 17, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It’s Paul’s third professional fight – well, by professional, we mean his first fight since winning against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. This time, he’s going up against a proper MMA fighter in Askren, who doesn’t appear to be interested in smack talk.

Askren recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE to discuss the upcoming bout with his brother. ‘I always think with something like this… there’s the skill of whatever you’re doing. There’s also the skill of being a competitor. You know, he’s only fought two times against guys who weren’t really all that high level,’ he says.

He continues, ‘His skill as a combat athlete probably isn’t that high yet, and it’s gonna take a while to get there.’

Askren – earlier a Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion before entering the UFC – has a far more reputable fight record. But unlike Paul’s usual brand of insults and social media trolling, like his embarrassing Conor McGregor video, he’s remained fairly respectful of their differing levels of experience.

If you want to see the difference between the two fighters, this video illustrates it perfectly:

While acknowledging his boxing skills aren’t as polished as his wrestling abilities, Jake then points out Askren might not win against his brother.

He replies, ‘If Jake’s really, really good, I’m probably not gonna beat him… but, I think he’s probably not really that good. That’s what I think, for real.’

Jake then laughs, saying Askren wasn’t really selling the fight by saying he could lose. He then says, ‘There’s a chance he’s really good. If he’s really, really good, he’s gonna beat me. But I don’t think he’s really good, that’s what it comes down to. He beat up a YouTuber and a basketball player… so what about that makes him good?’

The comments have fallen hugely in Askren’s favour, with many recognising his maturity compared to Paul and describing him as a ‘nice guy.’

US viewers will be able to watch on Triller for $49.99, while UK folks will be able to watch on FITE TV at 2am for £17.

