Benjamin Mendy Manchester City Footballer Accused Of Rape Released On Bail

Alamy

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been released on bail after being accused of a series of serious sex offences.

Mendy was arrested on August 26, 2021 and has been accused of eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape and one count of sexual touching.

Advert 10

He remained in custody before being released on bail by Judge Patrick Thompson today, January 7, following a preliminary hearing at Chester Crown Court.

Alamy

The alleged sexual assaults are said to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021, with the first seven charges relating to four complainants over the age of 16. Mendy was hit with the eighth charge, again for rape, from a new complainant last month.

The footballer’s release comes after three previous requests for bail were denied. His last attempt took place in October 2021, while he was being held at Liverpool’s category-B HMP Altcourse.

Advert 10

Shortly before Christmas, Mendy was moved to Manchester’s Strangeways prison, one of Britain’s toughest facilities, following fears about his safety.

Mendy’s trial was originally due to start this month, but has now been pushed back to June at the earliest. The footballer will be subject to ‘stringent’ conditions while on bail, according to Manchester Evening News, including having to surrender his passport, live at his home address and make no contact with complainants.

Mendy must return to Chester Crown Court for a further pre-trial hearing on January 24, with Judge Thompson warning that a warrant will be issued for his arrest if he fails to attend.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie also appeared at Chester Crown Court today, facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Advert 10

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.