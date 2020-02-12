Bill Murray Downs Fan’s Tequila Shot Mid-Round On Golf Course

Billy murray tequila shots shivajoons/Instagram

Picture the scene: you’re on a golf course, having a great time with your mates and downing a couple of tequila shots – as you do.

All of a sudden, you spot the one and only Bill Murray putting a few shots with his pals and you think, ‘Hey, you know what will make this day better? Doing shots with Bill Murray.’

So that’s exactly what you do, offering the legendary actor one of your shots, because why the hell not. And what do you know, he accepts! So now you have a video of Bill Murray downing tequila on your phone, and of course you’re going to share it far and wide.

Which is exactly what one person did recently:

As you can see in the video, Murray was walking up the fairway at one of the holes when a woman leaned over the ropes with a plastic cup full of alcohol. ‘Hey Bill,’ the woman exclaimed. ‘I got a shot of tequila for you! I know you’ll like it!’

Murray then walked straight up to the woman – with the straightest face ever might I add – downed the drink, threw the empty cup into the air and kept on walking as though nothing had happened. All while the crowd cheered like crazy, of course.

The 69-year-old actor had been competing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Northern California on Sunday, February 9, when the now-viral video was taken.

The Caddyshack star apparently hadn’t been playing too well when he was offered the mid-round shot of tequila, perhaps explaining why he downed it so quickly.

bill murray downs tequila

The video, posted to Instagram alongside the caption: ‘A legendary weekend at the ProAm. #BillMurrayforPresident2020 #billmurrayisanabsolutewagon,’ was later shared on Twitter where it quickly went viral.

Obviously, people loved it and were soon calling Murray a ‘legend’ and a ‘national treasure’. One person wrote: ‘Bill Murray must be protected at all costs!’ Agreed.

These weren’t the only cheeky antics the actor was getting up to either; he decided to have a little fun while breaking the rules during a putt, by backhanding the ball into the hole as it was about to roll past it.

His slight violation of the rules was met with applause and cheers from the crowd as he walked away with a sly grin on his face.

I mean, I’d be cheering to. It’s Bill Murray, who cares if he breaks a few rules here and there?! I’m only jealous because I didn’t get to do shots with him.

Maybe next time.