Bizarre Claims About Iconic Footballer Diego Maradona’s Heart Being Cut Out Emerge

by : Hannah Smith on : 26 Nov 2021 15:50
The Bizarre Reason Iconic Footballer Diego Maradona’s Heart Was Cut Out Before He Was BuriedAlamy

A doctor has caused a media storm after claiming football icon Diego Maradona’s heart was cut out of his body before he was buried.

Nelson Castro – a doctor-turned-journalist – made the sensational claim while promoting his new book Diego’s Health: The True Story, which purports to tell the story of the Argentine legend‘s last years.

Speaking on the one year anniversary of his death, Castro cited doctors who performed the autopsy of Maradona’s body, claiming that his heart was removed prior to burial in order to foil a plot hatched by a group of die-hard fans.

Diego Maradona (Alamy)Alamy

The rumoured plot, Castro told El Trece, had been hatched by a group of ultras – or hooligans – from Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, the team managed by Maradona from 2019 up until his death in November 2020.

‘There was a group of fans that planned to break in [to his grave] and extract his heart,’ he claimed, per The Telegraph. ‘It was detected that this was going to happen so his heart was removed.’

Castro went on to claim that the act of ‘enormous daring’ ‘never came to pass,’ but nevertheless, doctors took the decision to remove his heart in part to prevent the plot, but also to help determine the 60-year-old’s cause of death.

Maradona in 2016 (Alamy)Alamy

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona suffered a cardiac arrest and died in his sleep shortly after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain bleed. In the interview, Castro claimed that the former Napoli star’s heart had weighed around 500g, compared with the average 300g weight of a healthy adult male heart.

‘It was so big not just because he was a sportsman, but also because of his cardiac insufficiency and pathology,’ Castro said, referring to Maradona’s history of heart disease and other health issues.

Following his death, Maradona was buried in the Jardin Bella Vista Cemetary in Buenos Aries, amid an outpouring of national grief and tributes from across the footballing world.

