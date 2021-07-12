Boris Johnson Rules Out Plans For Extra Bank Holiday Following Euro Defeat

PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out plans to have an extra bank holiday in the wake of the European championship final.

Football fans were hopeful the PM would introduce a one-off bank holiday following the match, which took place at Wembley stadium last night, July 11, and saw the men’s squad take on Italy in their first-ever Euros final.

Members of parliament were among those showing support for the bank holiday, with the idea gaining traction after a petition amassed more than 300,000 signatures.

England ultimately lost the competition in a penalty shootout, though many fans were hopeful the bank holiday may still go ahead to celebrate the effort and give supporters a chance to deal with the sadness of the loss.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘I think Prime Minister, you should still give everyone another Bank Holiday to celebrate HOW FAR the England Squad went in the Euros – to reward them for giving us hope. Thank you.’

Another commented: ‘Boris better still give us that bank holiday look how far [England] came in the euros! Made history today!!’

Unfortunately, however, it has been reported that Johnson has squashed any hopes of an extra day off work.

Following the defeat, Johnson’s spokesperson explained Downing Street was looking to ‘identify a suitable way for the PM to thank the players and coaching staff for their efforts’, but that a bank holiday ‘isn’t something that’s being considered’.

The news comes after the prime minister condemned football fans for targeting some of the England squad with racist comments and posts online, writing that those responsible for the abuse should be ‘ashamed of themselves’.