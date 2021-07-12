Boris Johnson Speaks Out On ‘Heartbreaking’ Euro 2020 Result

PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commended the England team after their ‘heartbreaking’ defeat in the Euros final.

Luke Shaw’s early goal saw England pull ahead in the opening minutes, before an equaliser in the second half took the game into extra time and penalties. While Jordan Pickford managed some terrific saves, Italy left victorious after missed kicks from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Fans all around the country have praised the players for their efforts throughout the tournament, with focus already turning towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

‘That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit,’ Johnson tweeted, while also highlighting and condemning the racist abuse the three players have experienced.

While congratulating Italy on a ‘great victory’, Prince William, who attended the game with the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, tweeted: ‘You’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves – I know there’s more to come.’

Labour leader Keir Starmer also wrote: ‘Heartbreaking. On and off the pitch, this team is the very best of our country. They’ve done us proud.’

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: ‘To England: thank you. You have inspired and united our nation both on and off the pitch at every turn. We could not be any prouder of what you have achieved. We still believe.’

Among the celebrities praising the team, Liam Gallagher tweeted his ‘love’ for Saka, writing: ‘It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.’

Sharing a photo in an England shirt, Adele also wrote: ‘You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together.’