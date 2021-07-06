Boris Johnson Will Extend Pub Closing Time For Euro 2020 Final

PA Images

Boris Johnson’s latest alterations to COVID-19 restrictions will reportedly allow fans to stay in pubs for longer to watch the Euros final on Sunday.

England fans are excited at the prospect of their team reaching the final of the Euros and it would seem the government is as well, as a source from inside Downing Street told The Sun that closing times will be changed for the competition’s deciding game.

Advert 10

Reports are stating an emergency law change will be put to the Commons shortly allowing pubs to open beyond the usual 10.30pm for the game on Sunday. As a result, many are hoping that England makes it.

PA Images

The government source stated:

As the entire nation comes together to enjoy the Euros final on Sunday, we’re putting extra time on licenses so fans can watch the whole game without fear of being kicked out before it’s over. And we’re backing England to make it there.

Advert 10

The decision comes after Johnson announced plans to reduce COVID-19 safety regulation further. It is believed that by July 19, face masks will no longer be mandatory and with an increasing number of adults vaccinated, the government seems to be focused on returning to normality. For many, the ability to see the whole of the Euros will be a welcome to return to footballing traditions.

This change isn’t too drastic and will only see pubs staying open a further 45 minutes, closing at 11:15pm. Nonetheless, the move will undoubtedly lift the spirits of fans who don’t want to leave the bar while their team is still playing.

The final of the Euros will take place in Wembley. On the back of this, many will hope it will be a momentous occasion for England after decades without a competition win.

PA Images

Advert 10

Of course, England isn’t at the final yet, and before facing Spain or Italy in the final, they will need to beat Denmark on Wednesday. This may be a difficult task as Denmark have managed to put together a good run of form after tragedy struck Christian Eriksen in their game against Finland.

Additionally, some fans will be hoping the final doesn’t go to penalties given England’s track record. Nonetheless, it will be nice to not have to leave the pub as soon as the game ends.