Boxer Lee Noble Dies Aged 33 Following Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Mar 2021 14:42
Boxer Lee Noble Dies Aged 33 Following Terminal Cancer DiagnosisShutterstock

Boxer Lee Noble has passed away aged 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2019. 

Lee was first diagnosed with leukaemia in 2014, after which he received support from numerous boxers and promoters.

With his friends and family by his side, he died in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 21, in Sheffield.

A former super-middleweight, Lee went up against the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Martin Murray and John Ryder during his career. He had his last win in the professional boxing ring in 2014, marking his fifth win in a row, and was managed by the Ingle family.

Last Summer, Lee revealed that his treatment to battle the cancer had run its course, but that he would carry on fighting. Lee’s family friend, Brendan O’Connor, told The Sun that he had spoken to the boxer’s family and learned that Lee had contracted an infection ahead of his death, and that he was ‘weakened by the leukaemia’.

O’Connor met Lee through boxing, and before he was diagnosed the pair would ‘always meet up in London’. They grew closer when Lee became ill as he went to hospital in London, 200 miles away from his family.

O’Connor explained:

[His family] came down but they couldn’t come every day, and because I was working close by I used to visit him every day in University College London Hospital.

He’s a lovely lad, he’s a real fighter in and out the ring and fought the best.

I was reading the tweets to his family this morning and they want to thank everyone for their support while also respecting their privacy.

Ex-world title challenger Kevin Mitchell described Lee’s passing as ‘gutting’, adding: ‘I just found out this morning. I thought he was going to beat it as well. I knew him really well.’

Mitchell went on:

When he was having a lot of treatment in London, me and my brother used to meet up with him. And then when he wasn’t well enough I’d take food down to him.

When you visit him, you just try and give him a lift and give him a laugh. It’s just sad.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was among those who took to Twitter to pay respects to Lee, writing: ‘Very saddened to hear of the passing of Lee Noble. Lee fought his illness so bravely for many Years and my thoughts and everyone at Matchroom are with him and his family. At peace now.’

Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

