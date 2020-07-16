Boxer Travell Mazion Dies Aged 24 black_magic92/Instagram

Undefeated boxing star Travell Mazion, known as ‘Black Magic’, has died at the age of 24.

Mazion was involved in a car crash in Austin, Texas, according to multiple tribute posts from fellow boxers and close friends who knew him.

The boxer, who would have turned 25 in just one week, was a rising star in the sport as an unbeaten Junior Middleweight with a 17-0 record. He last fought in January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Details surrounding the multi-vehicle crash remain unclear and are still emerging, but the crash is believed to have happened sometime on Wednesday night, July 15, in the Cedar Lake area of Austin.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, but the Austin – Travis County Emergency Medical Services described the location of the accident on social media and confirmed several people had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.

EMS’ official Twitter account confirmed multiple people had to be extricated from their vehicles, one with ‘serious potentially life-threatening injuries’ and another with ‘critical life-threatening injuries’. The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further confirmation came from Mazion’s friend and fellow fighter named Joseph Sungia, who paid tribute to the boxer on Facebook later that night.

‘I want to let you know that you impacted us with your kindness and positive motivation,’ he wrote. ‘You were someone who we enjoyed watching do your thing in the ring under the bright lights and on the big stage. You will be missed and remembered as one of Austins great champions.’

Professional boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. also paid tribute, describing him as a ‘very talented boxer’ and ‘one of the coolest people I know’. He added: ‘I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion… Love you bro, watch over us.’

Our thoughts are with Travell’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.

More to follow…