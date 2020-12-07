Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Promises To 'Beat The S**t Out Of' Jake Paul claressashields/Instagram/PA Images

The self-titled ‘Greatest Woman Of All Time’ Claressa Shields is confident she could take on and ‘beat the sh*t out of’ YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Shields, 25, has racked up two Olympic gold medals and a perfect 10-0 professional record since her debut against Franchon Crews Dezurn in 2016. She has also held world titles in no less than three weight classes.

Her success puts her way ahead of Jake Paul, whose pro record moved to 2-0 following his KO defeat of Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight towards the end of last month.

Jake Paul Nate Robinson

Aside from the former NBA player, Paul’s only other opponent was fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Shields claims these kinds of fights are making a ‘mockery’ of her sport as they fail to include ‘real’ boxers.

The undefeated fighter acknowledged that it was smart for Paul to keep calling out non-pro boxers, because she thinks he’d get ‘exposed’ if he went up against a professional.

She commented:

Jake Paul is making his money, he’s doing his thing, but stay away from us real fighters. And anybody out there that say ‘Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she’s a woman’… I’m the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won’t do nothing with me and if he think he can, he can come see me.

Shields assured TMZ that she wasn’t just referring to a sparring match; she’d take Paul on in a real fight and donate her earnings to the water crisis in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

The boxer called out sexism in the sport as she expressed her beliefs that if the match was to go ahead, people would still give Paul the edge in spite of her successful career.

She commented:

I’ve been boxing for 14 years, two Olympics, but they would still give Jake Paul the nod because he’s a man. And it’s like, you guys don’t know nothing!

Jake Paul

The boxer is confident she could prove them wrong, however, as she added: ‘I, Claressa Shields, will whoop Jake Paul’s ass! He can come in the ring weighing 180 pounds and I will come weighing 168 and I will beat the sh*t out of him.’

It’s highly unlikely a US boxing board would agree to a contest between a male and female fighter, but I’m sure there’s lots of fans out there who would be just as keen as Shields to see the match take place.

Paul doesn’t appear to have responded to Shields’ comments at the time of writing; instead he appears busy trying to rile up Conor McGregor in an attempt to get him to agree to a fight.