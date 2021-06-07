Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Fails To Beat YouTuber Logan Paul In Eight Round Fight

PA Images

The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul ended with neither of them victorious.

The fight took place last night, June 6, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with the pair going eight rounds with one another.

With the match being an exhibition fight, Paul or Mayweather could only be announced as the winner if one was to have knocked out the other.

However, neither of them successfully did, therefore neither won, despite Paul having 34 pounds on his competitor.

Due to the nature of the fight, the outcome will not be recorded on the two boxer’s records, meaning Mayweather maintains his 50 wins and no defeats. He officially retired from the sport in 2017.

While the fight will not have changed Mayweather’s record, undeniably it will have massively helped Paul boost his boxing profile as he currently has no wins under his belt.

The YouTuber’s first fight was against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018, which ended in a draw. A rematch a year later saw KSI come out victorious, however.

Following last night’s fight, many have been pleasantly surprised by the way Paul handled himself in the ring – Mayweather included.

The 44-year-old told reporters after the match, ‘He’s better than I thought he was. He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him. He knew how to use his weight and tie me up.’

‘I had fun. You’ve got to realise, I’m not 21 anymore,’ Mayweather added.

Meanwhile, Paul dubbed his fight with the boxing legend ‘the coolest thing ever.’ He said, ‘I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. Everyone has it in them. Floyd Mayweather, it was an honour.’

He continued, as per The Independent:

You never know with this guy. I’m going to go home thinking: ‘Did Floyd let me survive? This is the coolest thing ever. Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 2?

While Paul is hopeful for a second fight, Mayweather has recently teased that he might take on the 26-year-old’s younger brother, Jake, for his next fight.

Tension has long been rising between the two, but peaked after an altercation during a press day last month, which saw Jake steal Mayweather’s hat from his head.

In the wake of this, Mayweather told TMZ Sports after being asked who he’ll be taking on next, ‘We don’t know what the future holds, but we’ll just see. After Logan, probably Jake. We don’t know, we’ll see.’

