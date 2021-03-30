unilad
Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Mar 2021 18:18
Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer's Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash

A referee was forced to call off a boxing match between Alina Zaitseva and Cheyenne Hanson after the latter suffered a huge hematoma during the fight. 

The two boxers quite literally went head-to-head as they fought for the BDB International German super featherweight title in Gersthofen, Germany, last week.

Hanson, from Germany, sustained multiple head butts during the match, but it wasn’t until an accidental head clash between herself and her Ukrainian opponent that doctors stepped in to announce she could not continue safely.



The 23-year-old boxer’s head immediately began to swell and the referee called off the match, meaning the fight went to judges scorecards where Hanson was ahead at the time. She was awarded the fight via technical decision, making her the BDB International German Champion.

In spite of the injuries she sustained, Hanson took to Instagram to celebrate the news with an image of her holding the belt, her head painfully swollen.

She wrote:

WE DID IT !!! BDB INTERNATIONAL GERMAN CHAMPION! It was a though fight. I wanna thank my trainer @profistallhaan and my trainingspartner the WBC Champ @tinarupprecht for all the trainings-/ sparring sessions. Also a huge thanks to my sponsors… Also a big thanks to all my supporters!



Hanson later shared a shocking ‘before and after’ post, showing her head in its natural state ahead of the fight compared to after, where the huge lump protruded from the left side of her head.

Thankfully the swelling doesn’t appear to have lasted too long, as in the days after the fight Hanson shared an update on her Instagram Story to show that the lump had reduced into a black eye. Hopefully she’ll be fighting fit again soon!

