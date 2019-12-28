Brazilian Footballer Hulk Leaves Wife Of 12 Years For Her Niece

hulkparaiba/Instagram/PA Images

After leaving his wife of 12 years, there was plenty more fish in the same shoal for Brazilian footballer Hulk. Following the break-up, he’s been in a relationship with her niece.

Hulk, real name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, was married to ex-wife Iran Angelo de Sousa for 12 years.

The 33-year-old Shanghai SIPG player is believed to have split from Iran in July this year: then starting up a relationship with her niece, Camila, 31, in October.

Hulk and Iran have three children together: Ian, James and Alice. However, that didn’t stop the former Porto man from entering into a relationship with Iran’s niece, which has drawn some criticism from Brazilian media (Camila has even been forced to delete her social media accounts).

However, Hulk was happy to make the information public as he ‘doesn’t have anything to hide’.

The footballer’s representatives told UOL Esporte, as per The Daily Star:

It’s in his position to be transparent, to avoid lies and malicious comments. Remember the Brazilian’s marriage ended in July and Camila was also separated for many months.

After they began dating, Hulk reportedly told his family about the relationship, as well as calling Camila’s parents and brother.

Allegedly, Camila was Iran’s ‘favourite’ niece, with her Instagram filled with pictures of the pair spending time together. However, before deleting her social media accounts, Camila posted a lengthy message on Instagram explaining the relationship.

As per The Sun, Camila wrote:

Aunt Iran, I first want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification of anything. I needed to tell you some things that unfortunately circumstances do not allow me to say personally. Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I am speaking here. I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don’t really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse. It’s been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t true.

However, Iran hasn’t remained quiet while Hulk and Camila’s new relationship circulates the news cycle.

Iran told UOL columnist Leo Dias:

It is deeply regretted that Mr Hulk, not content with ending a marriage of more than 12 years, he then did not respect the pain of the one who always devoted love, affection, respect and consideration to him – as well as his children, whose supreme interests should be preserved by their father.

Hopefully the family finds some way to make amends.

