Brazilian Surfer Breaks World Record For Largest Wave Ever Surfed By A Woman

What an unforgettable day. Beat my record, and still have the biggest wave of the year between men and women! I think it would have been unthinkable years ago. But deep down, I had already dreamed of it!

Thanks to my team … this is our achievement and you deserve it so much!!!! I never thought this could happen, still feels surreal. To have a woman in this position in a male dominated sport is a dream come true!

I am so proud of the women this year, phenomenal effort!