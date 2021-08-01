Brit BMX Star Pulls Off Historic Move To Win Gold

PA Images

Team GB’s BMX star Charlotte Worthington won gold after pulling off a historic move at the Tokyo Olympics.

Britain currently sits in sixth place on the Olympic leaderboard, with a haul of nine golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes so far across the event.

We’ve seen gold from Thomas Pidcock in the men’s mountain bike event, long-awaited victories for Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m diving, and several more across the swimming competitions. Now we’ve got another from Worthington, an incredible BMXer who stunned spectators with her medal-winning move.

The 25-year-old managed to land the first ever 360 backflip in a women’s competition, coming amid other backflips, somersaults, twists and wall-rides. She’d earlier crashed after attempting the move in her first run. ‘I was probably a little bit giddy, I rushed it,’ Worthington admitted.

It was worth the risk in the end, giving her a massive score of 97.50, sealing her gold medal ahead of Team USA’s Hannah Roberts, who was tipped to win after her first run. ‘Charlotte came through and kicked my butt,’ the American said.

‘I keep my cards close to my chest because it definitely pays off in these situations. It was definitely a gamble and it’s amazing when gambles pay off,’ Worthington said.

‘I think it’s been gold medal or nothing this whole journey. I think as soon as we set the goal of gold medal it’s go big or go home. I’ve learnt on the years prior to this, competing, that if you gamble and give yourself that chance it’s going to pay off better – and you’ll feel better than if you hold back and think of what might have been,’ she added.

Worthington’s win comes after gold and silver medals for Britain’s Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte in the BMX racing.

