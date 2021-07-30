unilad
British BMX Athlete Screams ‘I Can’t Feel My Legs’ After Winning Gold

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Jul 2021 07:29
A BMX athlete was so overrun with emotion after winning a gold medal that she was left unable to feel her legs.

Essex-born Beth Schriever took home gold today, July 30, and was left in complete shock.

The gold medal was well deserved for the 22-year-old who smashed through all three of her heats, as well as the final.

Schriever’s BMX teammate Kye Whyte also brought home a medal after coming in second in the men’s final.

Beth Schriever and Kye Whyte (PA)PA Images

The two medals are the country’s first-ever medals in the discipline.

Upon hearing the news of her first-place win, Schriever could be seen collapsing to the ground while exclaiming she ‘couldn’t feel [her] legs’.

She continued, as per Mail Online:

I’m in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself. To make the final is an achievement in itself. To win a medal – honestly I’m so over the moon. It just means so much.

I managed to hold on and take the win. It’s crazy. I just f*cking dug in. I had nothing left at the end. This is every athlete’s dream and I’ve just done it. It’s just crazy.

Pictures of Schriever see her sat on the floor before 20-year-old Whyte picks her up and carries her.

Beth Schriever and Kye Whyte (PA)PA Images

Schriever explained it was Whyte’s silver medal that added to her becoming overwhelmed with emotion. She said, ‘I was watching him just as I was going up, I was almost crying because he got a silver. I had to keep my cool, reset and dig in and like you saw I had no legs, I gave it everything I got.’

Congratulations Beth and Kye!

