British Olympians Who Share One Thing In Common Have An Unbelievable Gold Medal Record

by : Daniel Richardson on : 03 Aug 2021 10:45
British Olympians Who Share One Thing In Common Have An Unbelievable Gold Medal RecordPA Images

Four British Olympians who have won gold medals have a surprising connection to one and other.

Champion athletes across the globe come from all walks of life, but it seems that a handful of successful Team GB Olympians have something in common. While they all work extremely hard in their respective sports, it also appears there is an odd coincidence that unites the Olympic winners.

Hockey player and gold medallist Samantha Quek shared the information on Twitter that will surely become a mainstay of pub quizzes in the future.

Olympics (PA)PA Images

Quek noted that Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Mo Farah and Jason Kenny shared more than just gold medal wins. In fact, it seems they all have the same birthday, with each athlete born on March 23rd.

Gabby Logan then weighed in, quipping what is so significant about June 23rd ‘when they were all conceived’. Well, it seems the date is non-other than International Olympic Day. Who’d have thought it?

The only one of these athletes taking part in the Tokyo Games is Jason Kenny, who is a British track cyclist. Kenny has already won silver in the men’s team sprint event.

On the back of Kenny’s achievements, many are calling for him to join those he shares his birthday with and receive a knighthood.

