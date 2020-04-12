British Racing Legend Sir Stirling Moss Dies After Long Illness

PA

British racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90 following a long illness.

Sir Stirling, a four-time Formula 1 runner-up, died in the early hours of this morning, April 12.

With 212 wins from 529 races, Sir Stirling had been called ‘the greatest driver to never win the world championship’.

He is survived by his third wife, Lady Susie Moss, who has spoken movingly about her husband’s passing with the Daily Mail:

He died as he lived, looking wonderful. He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.

Remembered as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers ever to compete, Sir Stirling famously never won the World Championship.

He lost out on the chance of securing an F1 title in 1958, after he vouched for fellow competitor Mike Hawthorn following accusations Hawthorn had reversed while on track during the late-season Portuguese Grand Prix.

As per BBC News, Sir Stirling was the first ever British driver to win a home grand prix at Aintree in 1955. In 1961, he was awarded BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 1962, Sir Stirling retired from top-level motorsport following a crash at Goodwood that left him comatose for one month and partially paralysed for six.

Despite this, he continued to partake in legends events until he was 81, and was an active commentator and observer within the sport. He retired from public life in 2018.

His life-long passion for the sport was infectious, and many are today referring to his best-known witticism:

If God had meant for us to walk, why did he give us feet that fit car pedals?

Tributes have poured in for the Formula 1 legend from many of those connected with the sport.

Formula 1 driver George Russell tweeted:

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected. My thoughts are with his family.

Le Mans winner Johnny Herbert wrote:

Sad sad news that legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed. World Champion in all our eyes..

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Paul Di Resta wrote:

RIP Sir Stirling Moss, what a legend. Has to be one of the kindest men I have ever met. A true ambassador of our sport, I was lucky enough to be working at some great events with the man over the years. I will always be a big fan. #legend

Our thoughts are with the family of Sir Stirling Moss at this difficult time.