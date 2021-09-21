Broadcast Airs Inappropriate Close-Ups Of Champion Climber And Issues Apology

@_yohoney_/Instagram

Organisers have issued an apology to champion climber Johanna Farber following the airing of inappropriate close-ups.

The clips in question were shown during the World Championships in Russia over the weekend, marking the second time this year Farber, 23, has been subjected to similar coverage.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has since issued an apology following the airing of the close-up photos of the Austrian climber’s bottom.

As well as Farber, the IFSC has apologised to ‘all the athletes, and the entire Sport Climbing community for the images that were broadcast today during the women’s Boulder semi-final at the IFSC Climbing World Championships Moscow 2021.’

‘The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes,’ continues the statement.

Broadcaster, ORF, also issued an apology for similar reasons back in June where the broadcaster aired footage of a close-up and slow-motion replay sequence of the 23-year-old’s bottom, NDTV reports.

Both of the incidents began a conversation across social media regarding the sexualisation and objectification of women in the sporting industry.

Former climber and editor-in-chief of UKClimbing.com, Natalie Berry, told Sky News, ‘For this disrespectful incident to happen once again to the same athlete is very disappointing at a time when more eyes are on the sport than ever before and more women and girls are being introduced to climbing.’

Many people have taken to Twitter to voice their views on the matter. One user commented, ‘I would appreciate a deeper look into how this could happen twice. Who was the director? How did they choose which clips to replay? Why didn’t they get the memo from last time?’

Another added, ‘Honestly, this quote is disappointing. This has happened twice in the last 3 months – it’s the IFSC’s job to get this right. You need to learn now, this isn’t complicated.’

‘Wasn’t it Johanna Farber it happened to last time? What the hell is going on?’ wrote another.