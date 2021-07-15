Bukayo Saka Says Social Media Platforms Aren’t Doing Enough In Emotional Statement Following Euros Final
England and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka has said he is ‘grateful’ for the support he’s received from fans in the face of racist abuse, in his first statement since missing the decisive penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.
In a lengthy message posted to Twitter, the 19-year-old said there were ‘no words’ to explain how disappointed he was with the outcome of the match, and that he’d ‘really believed we’d win’. But despite the devastating loss he promised to ‘not let that moment or the negativity I’ve received this week break me’.
Saka also spoke out against the racism he has been subjected to by some on social media, and accused social media platforms of ‘not doing enough’ to prevent the abuse he and his teammates had suffered.
He said:
To the social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.
There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society.
In his statement, Saka also apologised for missing his penalty, revealing that he had felt like he had ‘let you all and my England family down’. However, he went on to say that he was determined to make up for the loss at future tournaments, promising, ‘We will give everything we’ve got to make sure this generation knows what it feels like to win.’
The Arsenal youngster was the breakout star of the England squad at the Euro 2020 tournament, becoming a key part of Gareth Southgate’s team despite having played only one full season in the Premier League.
Following the penalty shootout, the social media accounts of Saka, Rashford and Sancho were filled with racist slurs and emojis, leading the FA, Southgate and other members of the England squad to issue statements condemning the abuse. At least four people have been arrested in connection with sending racist abuse to England players.
