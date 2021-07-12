Calls Grow For An England Italy Rematch After ‘Biased’ Game

PA Images

Football fans are calling for a rematch between England and Italy as some believe the result of the European championships was ‘biased’.

Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the Euro final last night, July 11, though the lengthy game was the source of a lot of contention as some fans argued Italy did not always play fairly.

The team received accusations of playing ‘dirty’ after Italy’s team captain, Giorgio Chiellini, pulled on Bukayo Saka’s collar and caused him to fall to the ground, and while some argued he deserved a red card for the move, he ultimately got away with a yellow card.

Following the result, a number of petitions aimed at the managers of the European championship calling for a rematch between the two teams.

One petition, for example, argues the match was not fair, adding: ‘Bukayo Saka was mistreated during the match between England and Italy as he was dragged down by his shirt by Giorgio Cheiellini and given a yellow card when it CLEARLY should’ve been a red card. I do strongly believe that the referee was biased and in favour of Italy.’

Another argues Chiellini should have been given a red card, and that a rematch should take place with a ‘non-biased referee’.

A number of social media users reiterated such calls on Twitter, with one person saying a rematch should take place as Italy were ‘dirty and the ref didnt even call them out [sic].’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘I’m not mad at Italy for playing dirty, I’m mad at the ref for allowing them to get away with it.’

Though the petition is aimed at those in charge of the Euros, some fans have speculated that a natural rematch may take place in the next World Cup final.