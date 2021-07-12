unilad
Advert

Calls Grow For An England Italy Rematch After ‘Biased’ Game

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jul 2021 08:02
Calls Grow For An England Italy Rematch After 'Biased' GamePA Images

Football fans are calling for a rematch between England and Italy as some believe the result of the European championships was ‘biased’. 

Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the Euro final last night, July 11, though the lengthy game was the source of a lot of contention as some fans argued Italy did not always play fairly.

Advert

The team received accusations of playing ‘dirty’ after Italy’s team captain, Giorgio Chiellini, pulled on Bukayo Saka’s collar and caused him to fall to the ground, and while some argued he deserved a red card for the move, he ultimately got away with a yellow card.

England play Italy in European championships final (PA Images)PA Images

Following the result, a number of petitions aimed at the managers of the European championship calling for a rematch between the two teams.

One petition, for example, argues the match was not fair, adding: ‘Bukayo Saka was mistreated during the match between England and Italy as he was dragged down by his shirt by Giorgio Cheiellini and given a yellow card when it CLEARLY should’ve been a red card. I do strongly believe that the referee was biased and in favour of Italy.’

Advert

Another argues Chiellini should have been given a red card, and that a rematch should take place with a ‘non-biased referee’.

A number of social media users reiterated such calls on Twitter, with one person saying a rematch should take place as Italy were ‘dirty and the ref didnt even call them out [sic].’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘I’m not mad at Italy for playing dirty, I’m mad at the ref for allowing them to get away with it.’

Advert

Though the petition is aimed at those in charge of the Euros, some fans have speculated that a natural rematch may take place in the next World Cup final.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight
News

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’
Life

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him
Sport

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Sport, Euros, Football, Italy, no-article-matching, Petition

Credits

Change.org

  1. Change.org

    Rematch Demand for Italy V England

 