Canelo Alvarez Calls Out Jake And Logan Paul For ‘Disrespecting’ Boxing

Canelo Alvarez Calls Out Jake And Logan Paul For 'Disrespecting' The Sport PA/jakepaul/Instagram

Canelo Alvarez has called out Jake and Logan Paul for their ‘lack of respect’ for boxing.

Alvarez, who is evidently not a fan of the brothers’ ventures into the boxing world, said their gain is all about money, not glory.

Both Paul brothers have three matches in their boxing history. In November 2019, Logan was defeated by fellow YouTuber KSI at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jake has entered the ring twice professionally against Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib, winning both matches.

‘Ya know, it’s all about the money,’ Alvarez told TMZ Sports. ‘I don’t think we would agree that people that are basketball players, that are YouTubers get licenses. Ya know, I don’t criticise [the Paul brothers]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky,’ he added.

In recent weeks, Jake Paul has made several desperate attempts to get in the ring with fighting champs, such as Connor McGregor.

His acts of persuasion have included a cheque of $50 million dollars.

When asked by TMZ if that kind of money could swing Alvarez into the ring with the YouTuber, he was firm in his answer.

‘No. I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects,’ he said.

Alvarez went further to say that he believes both Jake and his brother Logan are disrespecting the sport.

‘For true fighters, I do believe it is a lack of respect,’ he said.

He added: ‘I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about.’

He is not the only athlete to call out the brothers in recent weeks.

Just yesterday, December 18, MMA star Michael Bisping accepted Jake Paul’s challenge to a fight, telling the YouTuber: ‘I will take you to school, my friend’.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast, Believe You Me, he told his 94,000 subscribers: ‘Jake Paul, if you want to f*cking go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up. Because you’re talking sh*t, you’re contacting my manager saying that you want to fight.’

The words of warning come after Paul made several desperate attempts to persuade Connor McGregor to get in the ring with him.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Paul is seen with an Irish flag draped around his soldiers, accusing McGregor of ‘beating up old dudes in a bar’ and calling his wife a ‘four’, adding: ‘Conor you can do a lot better.’

Alvarez is set to take on undefeated champ Callum Smith in a fight later today, which he said could be one of the toughest in his career.