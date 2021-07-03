Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules
Caster Semenya can’t compete in this year’s Olympics due to the World Athletics’ testosterone regulations.
Semenya won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics for the 800m race, but won’t be able to defend her title this year unless she reduces her testosterone levels with drugs or through surgery.
World Athletics introduced new rules in 2019 that were aimed at female athletes with conditions called differences of sex development, or DSDs, which can mean some females have testosterone levels higher than the typical range.
World Athletics argues this can give those with DSDs an unfair advantage.
As such, the track body wants 30-year-old Semenya to reduce her testosterone levels by either taking birth control pills daily, having hormone-blocking injections or undergoing surgery, AP News reports. However, the 800m three-time world champion refuses to do so.
Due to this, Semenya will be unable to defend her title in Tokyo this month, though the two-time Olympic champion has lodged an appeal on the ruling.
Discussing the ban, BBC Sport reports, she said:
The ban doesn’t make sense at all. But hey, that’s none of my business. I’ll leave it up to the right people to handle the situation, I’ll keep fighting for my rights.
Of course I hope the rule changes. I’m an 800m runner. There’s no doubt about that. I keep hoping that I can run my preferred number. But right now my focus is on being healthy. To be an inspiration for young athletes. I will continue to fight for my rights.
Semenya has previously pointed out that the World Athletics’ request for her to take drugs is ironic, and advised them to focus on doping rather than people with DSDs.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, no-article-matching, Now, Olympics