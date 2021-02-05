CCTV Catches Janitor Making Incredible Trick Shot While Cleaning WTOL11/YouTube

A janitor from Ohio has been captured making an incredible trick shot while cleaning up a school basketball court.

Joe Orians, who is employed as a custodian at Liberty Benton Middle School, could be seen deftly chucking the basketball behind him as he went about his duties.

Without so much as a turn of the head, Orians landed the ball in the hoop with perfect ease after a few warm-up bounces, lifting his arms in the air in a solitary victory following his impressive move.

You can check out the remarkable shot for yourself below:

The casual yet super smooth shot was clocked on CCTV by Principal Kyle Leatherman, who has since publicly praised the skills of his colleague.

Taking to Twitter, Leatherman shared a video of the superb shot, writing:

Our custodian is better than yours. Just casually walking through the gym with no one watching but the security camera. Trick shot, nothing but net.

It’s understood that the footage was captured on CCTV in the school gym on the morning of Thursday, February 4, just as Orians was wrapping up his daily rounds and getting ready for the day ahead.

He apparantly had no clue that he had been spotted as he sunk the ball, in what WTVG 13ABC has described as ‘Good Will Hunting, but instead of math at MIT, it’s basketball at Liberty-Benton Local Schools’. Another Twitter user dubbed the vid as ‘Good Will Hooping’.

The original video has since gone viral, having almost 90,000 views at the time of writing. It’s unclear whether or not Orions has been snapped up by any of the big name teams, but regardless, what an extraordinary talent to have.