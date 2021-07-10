unilad
Chris Eubank’s Son, Sebastian, Found Dead Aged 29

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jul 2021 09:33
Chris Eubank's Son, Sebastian, Found Dead Aged 29

Sebastian Eubank, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, has been found dead in Dubai.

The 29-year-old was found on the beach and is thought to have drowned.

His passing comes just days before his 30th birthday. He’s survived by his wife, Salma, and newborn son, Raheem.

Sebastian had followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a professional boxing career. He went on to make his MMA debut last year.

Sebastian Eubank (PA)PA Images

Chris Eubank confirmed the tragic news yesterday, July 9, in a statement that read, ‘Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son. My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.’

He continued:

He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

Chris Eubank with two of his sons Sebastian Eubank (left) Chris Eubank Junior (right) PA)PA Images

The father-of-four concluded, ‘He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.’

Chris Eubank Jr also paid tribute to his brother. He wrote on Twitter, ‘Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always.’

In the wake of the news, sports fans have taken to social media to pay their condolences to the Eubank family.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Niamh Shackleton



