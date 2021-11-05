Club Promises Lifetime Bans For Supporters That Hurled Anti-Semitic Chants At Jewish Man On Plane
West Ham has given a lifetime ban to a group of supporters who chanted anti-Semitic abuse at a Jewish man while onboard a plane.
On Thursday, November 4, David Moyes’ side played in the Europa League in Genk. Onboard a flight to the city, a group of football supporters started singing an offensive song towards a man dressed in religious clothing.
The video capturing the abuse circulated on social media and resulted in West Ham commenting on how ‘appalled’ it was by the incident.
In order to identify the individuals, the club is now working with the airline and relevant authorities, a spokesperson said, as per Metro.
They stated:
We continue to be unequivocal in our stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club.
Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values.
The incident took place despite Moyes’ urging for fans of West Ham to be on their best behaviour on European nights last month.
He noted how the team wanted the club and its fans to be ‘welcomed all over Europe’ and to be a ‘club which people want to invite because of the football and because of the support’.
Moyes concluded, ‘We want to see the team win but we want to get a couple of days away and enjoy it, so we need everybody to be pulling in the right direction. We want to be a good West Ham.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
