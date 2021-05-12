Colin Kaepernick Publishing Book Calling To ‘Abolish The Police’

PA Images

Colin Kaepernick is publishing a book arguing the US police force should be abolished.

The book, named Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons, will feature 30 essays, including one written by Kaepernick himself.

As well as contributing a written piece to the book, the footballer also served as its editor.

Kaepernick took to Twitter yesterday, May 11, to announce the new book. He wrote, ‘I’m excited to share that we at @KaepernickPub will be releasing our first title, ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: THE MOVEMENT FOR A FUTURE WITHOUT POLICING & PRISONS, on 10/12/21. This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas.’

‘I’m proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons,’ he added.

This will be the first book for the footballer’s publishing house, which he founded in 2019.

In his new book, Kaepernick writes, as per TMZ:

The omnipresent threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing. In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.

Kaepernick has long been a Black Lives Matter campaigner and first took the knee at a football game in 2016 to protest police brutality against Black people. Last year, Nike released an all-black jersey to mark the four-year anniversary of the significant moment.

PA

Ever since, Kaepernick has been a vocal supporter of the movement to defund the police.

His peaceful protests, however, saw him let go from the San Francisco 49ers team after he knelt during The Star-Spangled Banner. He’s remained a free agent ever since. Despite this, the 33-year-old appears to still want to make a return to the American football league, saying he’s ‘still ready’ to play.

He tweeted last year, ‘1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with @E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week.’

PA Images

Despite Kaepernick arguably already having enough on his plate with his book and a hopeful return to the NFL, the football star apparently has a Netflix series in the works as well.

The limited series about Kaepernick’s life will be titled Colin in Black & White, and will be made by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, According to HuffPost reports.

Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons will be available in hard copy, audio book and e-book October 12.

