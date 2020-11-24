Colin Kaepernick Says He's 'Still Ready' To Play After Being Fired For Taking A Knee PA Images

Colin Kaepernick has stated that he’s ‘still ready’ to play after ‘1,363 days of being denied employment’.

Kaepernick, 33, was let go from the San Francisco 49ers team after he knelt during The Star-Spangled Banner, as a way of protesting against police brutality and systematic racism in the US.

This act divided opinion at the time. Some in the sporting world regarded his behaviour to be disrespectful, while others saw it as an effective means of peaceful protest. The act of kneeling has since gained traction across various sports, with many athletes following in Kaepernick’s footsteps, with the Premier League adopting keeling before matches in support of Black Lives Matter.

Although he has been out of the game for a while, it’s clear Kaepernick would still very much like to return to the NFL, as illustrated in a recent tweet from the quarterback and civil rights activist.

On the morning of Monday, November 23, Kaepernick’s name began trending on Twitter once again, as talk turned to who will replace the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

Unfortunately, Burrow, 23, suffered a knee injury during a recent game between Bengals and the Washington Football Team, cutting his exceptional rookie season short.

Indicating that he wouldn’t be playing again for a while, Burrow tweeted:

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.

Bengals fans have of course been left disappointed, and talk has turned to who could replace the extraordinarily promising young quarterback.

Ryan Finley and Brandon Allen have both been suggested as good options by fans and football pundits alike, however there’s one name floating around that generated particular excitement.

After having apparently spotted his name trending in regards to the Burrow replacement, Kaepernick tweeted:

1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with @E_Reid35 [Eric Reid] Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning

However, the prospect of Kaepernick playing for the Bengals anytime soon looks a little unlikely from the outside, given team owner Mike Brown’s alleged stance on kneeling during the national anthem.

As reported by WLWT in June, an anonymous player has claimed Brown ‘begged’ players not to take the knee during the national anthem.

The player alleged:

He just begged, like really begged. That was my first time seeing or hearing anything like that—very emotional. That was my only time seeing that it was different. The bottom line is that he was begging us, please do not kneel. He didn’t want the backfire that was going to come from it.

As per a Yahoo! Sports/YouGov poll published in June, Americans are increasingly accepting of NFL sideline protests than they were just a few years ago.

Back in 2016, when Kaepernick first took the knee, just 28% of Americans considered his actions to be ‘appropriate’.

This shot up again to 38% in 2018 and, following nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, 52% of Americans now agree that it is ‘OK for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans’.