College Football Coach Says Entire Team Should Be ‘Executed’ In Bizarre Interview

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Sep 2021 11:34
The coach of a college football team has gone viral after suggesting his players should be ‘executed’ following their opening game of the season.

Brian Kelly, the head coach of Notre Dame University’s football team, was asked about his team’s performance by a reporter in a live ESPN interview following the match, which saw the Fighting Irish at one point lose a double-digit lead, and it’s fair to say his response wasn’t what viewers were expecting.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly (PA Images)PA Images

‘I’m in favour of execution – maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight,’ he said with a dead straight face, much to the confusion of the interviewer and everyone watching at home.

Apparently, Kelly’s comments were a reference to a famous quip made by former NFL coach John McKay, who responded to a question about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ execution following their winless 1976 season by saying, ‘I’m in favour of it.’

Unfortunately for Kelly, it seems like the reference was lost on most people, with a clip of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

Following some backlash, Kelly spoke to reporters to clarify what he’d said, confirming, ‘It’s an old John McKay quote,’ and expressing bemusement at the criticism. ‘I was kidding,’ he said. ‘It was tongue-in-cheek. It wasn’t funny? I was talking and making a joke about it. It was taken serious? Are you people crazy?’

To make matters even more confusing, Kelly’s comments came after his team won their first game of the new College football season with a 41-38 overtime victory against Florida State University. Which begs the question, what would he have said if they’d lost?

