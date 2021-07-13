Comedian Dropped By Agent And Tour Cancelled After ‘Abhorrent’ Racist Tweets About Euro Final

The Funny Side/Facebook/PA Images

Andrew Lawrence has had his tour cancelled and his agent drop him following his racist tweets about England’s Black football players.

After Sunday’s Euro 2020 Final, in which Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho missed their penalty shots, a large number of so-called football fans racially abused the players.

Advert 10

Pointing out that Harry Maguire and Harry Kane made their shots, Lawrence wrote on Twitter, ‘All I’m saying is, the white guys scored,’ followed with an emoji of a person shrugging their shoulders.

In light of the backlash he received, Lawrence later tweeted, ‘I can see this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.’

The comedian was then inundated with further criticism, ultimately leading to him deleting his Twitter account.

Advert 10

Angry Twitter-users then brought Lawrence’s tweets to the attention of his management and the venues that were hosting the comedian’s upcoming comedy tour, leading to them all cutting ties with him.

One of the first venues to drop Lawrence from its listing was Whitehaven’s Rosehill Theatre. Responding to someone on Twitter, the theatre wrote, ‘We have already removed Andrew’s show from sale. We do not share his views & comments. We promote equality, diversity & inclusion and have no room for racism.’

Hanger Farm Arts Centre, which was also set to host Lawrence, soon followed in announcing its cancellation of the comedian.

Advert 10

It tweeted:

Following the racist comments made by comedian Andrew Lawrence on Twitter we made the decision to cancel his show. As a part of learning disability charity Minstead Trust, we work hard to promote inclusivity, provide safe spaces for everyone and have zero tolerance for racism.

Worcester Live, which runs The Swan Theatre and Huntingdon Hall, also condemned Lawrence’s tweets.

Advert 10

It wrote, ‘Following recent tweets from Andrew Lawrence’s account we have stopped selling tickets for his show and removed from our website. Worcester Live do not support hate speech in any form and we are currently liaising with Andrew’s agent. We will be in touch ASAP with an outcome.’

A fourth venue Lawrence was lined up to gig at, Chesham Comedy Club, also stated that it does not tolerate racism.

Tweeting Lawrence directly prior to the deactivation of his account, the venue wrote, ‘I know you won’t particularly care, but we at Chesham comedy club will not tolerate racism in any form so please consider your booking with us cancelled.’

Advert 10

In the wake of his offensive tweets and his stand-up gig cancellations, Lawrence’s management, RBM Comedy has dropped him from their roster.

The management company tweeted yesterday, July 12, ‘RBM no longer represent Andrew Lawrence.’