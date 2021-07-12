unilad
Comedian Slammed For ‘Abhorrent’ Racist Tweets About Euro 2020 Final

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Jul 2021 16:38
Comedian Andrew Lawrence has disappeared from Twitter after he posted racist tweets following the Euros final.

Yesterday, July 11, marked the first time in 55 years that England had found themselves in the final of a major men’s tournament.

The game against Italy went to penalties after finishing the first 90 minutes tied 1-1, followed by no further goals in the 30 minutes extra time.

Much to English football fans’ dismay, the shoot out ended 3-2 to Italy after players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho missed their shots. Harry Maguire and Harry Kane successfully made theirs.

England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho (PA)PA

After the incredibly tense shoot out, screenshots of tweets apparently posted by stand-up comedian Andrew Lawrence read, ‘All I’m saying is, the white guys scored,’ followed with an emoji of a person shrugging their shoulders.

Following the initial tweet and the backlash he received, the comedian quote-tweeted the post, writing, ‘I can see this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties,’ though this too has since been deleted.

Lawrence was then inundated with more criticism for his controversial comments and, while it appears as if he has now deleted his account, writer Femi Oluwole screenshotted Lawrence’s post for people to see.

He wrote alongside the screenshots, ‘Andrew Lawrence is a right-wing former comedian who opposes political correctness in the name of free speech. It took him less than 5 minutes to block me for saying this.’

‘They don’t want open dialogue. They just want to say racist stuff without consequences. #SayNoToRacism,’ Oluwole continued.

Oluwole had been one of the people to call out Lawrence on his first tweet.

People have since echoed Oluwole’s criticisms of the comedian. One person wrote, ‘I gigged with him once. It is a shame in every sense of the word how far he’s fallen and for no discernable benefit to anyone. Classless.’

Someone else said, ‘I am shocked that anyone would say that. Just awful. His shows should be boycotted.’

Through the efforts of angry Twitter-users, it appears as if some of Lawrence’s shows have been cancelled in light of his tweets.

The comedian had a show scheduled at Whitehaven’s Rosehill Theatre, but this has since been removed from sale on its website.

Responding to someone who tweeted asking if Lawrence is the type of person the theatre wanted to perform at the venue, the theatre replied, ‘We have already removed Andrew’s show from sale. We do not share his views & comments. We promote equality, diversity & inclusion and have no room for racism.’

Other venues also replied to the tweet stating that they too had removed Lawrence from its listings.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

