Conor McGregor Admits It Was ‘Not His Night’ After Getting Knocked Out By Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor has admitted that it was ‘not his night’ after getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier during their hotly anticipated rematch.
McGregor, 32, had previously beaten Poirier in just two minutes back in September 2014, a victory that made him the first fighter to simultaneously hold two UFC titles – lightweight and featherweight – a little over two years later.
However, this time around, McGregor’s rhythm was disrupted by multiple kicks to his calf. He was also floored by a short right hand, with Poirier then landing another couple of powerful blows. Poirier earned his victory via a technical knockout two minutes and 32 seconds into round two.
Expressing his gratitude to fans in his first tweet since the rematch at UFC 257 at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island, McGregor wrote:
Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday.
McGregor had come out of retirement for a third time to face Poirier, and many fans were left stunned by his shock defeat.
Speaking before members of the press after the bout, as per BBC News, McGregor described himself as ‘gutted’, remarking ‘it’s a tough one to swallow’:
I felt stronger than him, but his leg kicks were good. I didn’t adjust. My leg was badly compromised, I’ve never experienced those low calf kicks, and I wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be.
I have no excuses. It was a phenomenal performance by Dustin. I have to dust it off and come back. I need activity, you don’t get away with being inactive in this business.
After the fight, McGregor has been filmed walking on crutches, due to injuries inflicted upon him by Poirier.
