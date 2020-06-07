Conor McGregor Announces Shock Retirement From Fighting Aged 31

Conor McGregor PA Images/Conor McGregor/Twitter

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor ‘Notorious’ McGregor has once again announced his retirement from fighting at the age of 31.

Advert

The Irishman, who holds a 22-4 record, is slightly prone to leaving the mixed martial arts world. Back in 2016 and 2019, the fighter announced his retirement from the sport, before making a seismic return sometime later.

In a tweet in the early hours of this morning, June 7, McGregor thanked his fans ‘for the memories’ alongside a picture of his mother, imploring her pick the home of her dreams.

He’s one of the biggest, most recognisable stars in the history of UFC – but if his word is to be taken as gospel, we won’t be seeing McGregor inside the Octagon ever again.

Advert

In a tweet, he wrote:

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.

As he leaves the sport, McGregor is currently ranked eighth on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list. While it’s common for the fighter to announce retirement, it’ll still come as a surprise for his fans and fellow brawlers alike – the timing is very strange.

On May 28, McGregor accepted to a ‘superfight’ with Anderson Silva. He’d also been tied to a bout with lightweight contender Justin Gaethje sometime this summer – albeit UFC president Dana White suggested he wait until the result of Gaethje’s title challenge old McGregor rival Khabib Nurmagomedo – as well as a conclusive trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor PA Images

His retirement had been somewhat teased by White at a press conference over the weekend. As per ESPN, he said:

Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight. And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement – you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor… there’s a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he’s one of them.

Advert

Naturally, there’s some who believe his third retirement is insincere. In 2016, after McGregor was pulled from a UFC 200 bout with Diaz after refusing to come to the US for press, he tweeted: ‘I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.’ His 2019 retirement was also speculated to induced by behind-the-scenes conflict with the fighting organisation.

Give it a few months, the Notorious will soon return.