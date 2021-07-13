unilad
Advert

Conor McGregor Appears To Threaten To Kill Dustin Poirier And His Wife After Losing Fight

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Jul 2021 07:48
Conor McGregor Appears To Threaten To Kill Dustin Poirier And His Wife After Losing FightPA

Conor McGregor seemingly threatens to kill Dustin Poirier and his wife in footage from his disastrous fight.

The Irishman’s trilogy fight with The Diamond came to an unexpected end in the first round after McGregor rolled his ankle and endured a broken leg. Poirier said it was the result of checking a kick in the first 20 seconds of the bout, but McGregor denies this.

Advert

Prior to their face-off, typical smack talk was being exchanged between both fighters, with McGregor ramping it up by claiming he’d ‘murder’ Poirier and he wouldn’t make it home. Even after suffering an injury, McGregor didn’t appear to tone it down.

McGregor warned Poirier their rivalry wasn’t over. ‘If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside, I don’t give a b*llocks,’ he told Joe Rogan.

In footage filmed just outside the Octagon, shared by Out of Context MMA on Twitter, McGregor is reported as saying: ‘In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over,’ referencing Poirier’s wife Jodie.

Advert

Poirier said the death threats continued even as he lay on the ground with an injury, gesturing at his head as if he was holding a gun. ‘He was sitting there on the mat with the broken leg, pointing… telling me he’s gonna kill me still. What are you doing bro? That’s disgusting. I’ll break his other leg,’ he said.

‘The guy’s got kids. I want him to go home safe to his family. I pray before these fights. Every time before I walk through the octagon door, I’m praying that – not for me to win – I’m praying that we both get out of this safe, because I know what I’m going to try to do to him and I know what he’s going to try to do to me,’ Poirier explained.

Advert

‘Like, what is wrong with you bro? This is a sport. This is a fight. We can dislike each other, but you don’t say sh*t like that… I don’t play those kind of games,’ he added.

McGregor hasn’t responded to these claims directly, as his earlier threats didn’t make it on UFC Embedded, but he did take to Twitter to confirm his surgery was successful. ‘It was not to be. Dustin you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there. That second round would’ve shown all,’ he said.

It’s unclear when the two fighters will face each other again.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup
Sport

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup

Leaked Conservative MP Group Chat Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Marcus Rashford Message
News

Leaked Conservative MP Group Chat Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Marcus Rashford Message

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’
Life

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Sport, Conor McGregor, MMA, no-article-matching, UFC

Credits

@oocmma/Twitter and 1 other

  1. @oocmma/Twitter

    NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over”

  2. Complex

    Video Appears to Show Conor McGregor Threatening to Kill Dustin Poirier Following UFC 264 Loss

 