Conor McGregor Forced To Undergo Surgery After Horrific Injury At UFC 264

PA Images/thenotoriousmma/Instagram

Conor McGregor says he’s undergone successful surgery after breaking his leg in a gruesome injury during his latest UFC fight.

The fighter reportedly spent three and a half hours under the knife, during which time surgeons inserted a metal rod into his tibia and fixed his fibula with plates and screws. McGregor reportedly travelled from Las Vegas to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles immediately following his UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier.

In a tweet, McGregor wrote: ‘Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless.’

PA Images

Sources say the surgery went ‘very well,’ and that signs for McGregor were ‘promising’ following what many worried was a career-threatening leg break for the former UFC champion, TMZ reports.

The operation was reportedly performed by the hospital’s sports trauma specialists on Sunday, July 11, with McGregor expected to remain in hospital for at least 48 hours.

McGregor’s fight with Poirier ended abruptly during the first round following the freak accident, with Poirier awarded the win by TKO as McGregor was taken from the Octogen on a stretcher.

However despite his gruesome injury, McGregor still had time to find some words for his opponent in a bizarre post-match interview while he was lying down receiving medical attention.

Warning: Graphic Content

‘Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby… hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on, I’ll be at the after party at the Wynn night club,’ he began, before continuing: ‘I was boxing the ears off him, kicking the legs off him, usual sh*te he dived to close the distance. This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside, I don’t give a b*llocks.’

It’s not clear when, McGregor will be able to fight again, but UFC boss Dana White has said he’s already planning a fourth match between the pair once his leg is healed.