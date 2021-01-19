unilad
Advert

Conor McGregor Gets Roasted After Showing Off $1 Million Diamond Watch

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Jan 2021 11:24
Conor McGregor Gets Roasted After Showing Off $1 Million Diamond WatchConor McGregor Gets Roasted After Showing Off $1 Million Diamond Watchthenotoriousmma/Instagram

Conor McGregor has come under fire for showing off his extravagant $1 million gold and diamond watch.

The MMA fighter has been on a spending spree in Abu Dhabi ahead of his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier, and let’s just say he’s been pretty generous to himself.

Advert

McGregor took to Instagram to show off one of his purchases – the Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette – a gold timepiece designed by luxury Manhattan-based jewellers Jacob & Co.

Check it out here:

The watch is ‘composed of a magnificent Jacob-Cut 288-facet diamond spherical diamond that reflects every ray of incoming light, illuminating the night sky throughout its 60-second rotation around an independent axis,’ Jacob & Co. wrote in an Instagram post.

Advert

While I would imagine most people are pretty envious that someone could splash so much money on an accessary during the middle of the global pandemic, it turns out a lot of people weren’t too keen.

‘I once had a watch like that, I got it from a £1 lucky bag,’ one Twitter user joked, while another added: ‘I hope Conor McGregor trips and falls onto his million dollar watch.’

‘Anyone with more than 100 million should be helping everyone. If I had that type of money it would go to helping society, not being selfish,’ another user wrote.

Advert

‘Conor McGregor wearing a million dollar watch is sad and then saying he also has a two million dollar one, like WTF?!’

McGregor also showed off his new luxury Bentley, while wearing a specially tailored suit, which read ‘C McG’ on the cuffs of the crisp white shirt.

The lavish spending comes ahead of McGregor’s comeback fight against Poirier, who was previously knocked out by the Irishman for the first time in his career last September.

Advert
Conor McGregor Gets Roasted For Showing Off $1 Million Diamond WatchConor McGregor Gets Roasted For Showing Off $1 Million Diamond WatchConor McGregor/Instagram

In June, the 32-year-old announced he would be retiring from the sport, for the third time in four years, following a knock out from Donald Cerrone.

However, while McGregor prepares to step back into the Octagon, there have been calls for him to have another crack in the boxing ring, following a long social media campaign from YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul has been bombarding the MMA fighter on social media, calling on him to accept the alleged $50 million offer and baiting him with insults about his wife, Dee Devlin. So far, McGregor hasn’t acknowledged the furore.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021
Fashion

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Conor McGregor, MMA

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    Conor McGregor shows off dazzling £740,000 'night-sky' watch made with a 288-facet diamond ahead of blockbuster UFC rematch against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi

 