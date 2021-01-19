Conor McGregor Gets Roasted After Showing Off $1 Million Diamond Watch thenotoriousmma/Instagram

Conor McGregor has come under fire for showing off his extravagant $1 million gold and diamond watch.

The MMA fighter has been on a spending spree in Abu Dhabi ahead of his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier, and let’s just say he’s been pretty generous to himself.

McGregor took to Instagram to show off one of his purchases – the Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette – a gold timepiece designed by luxury Manhattan-based jewellers Jacob & Co.

Check it out here:

The watch is ‘composed of a magnificent Jacob-Cut 288-facet diamond spherical diamond that reflects every ray of incoming light, illuminating the night sky throughout its 60-second rotation around an independent axis,’ Jacob & Co. wrote in an Instagram post.

While I would imagine most people are pretty envious that someone could splash so much money on an accessary during the middle of the global pandemic, it turns out a lot of people weren’t too keen.

‘I once had a watch like that, I got it from a £1 lucky bag,’ one Twitter user joked, while another added: ‘I hope Conor McGregor trips and falls onto his million dollar watch.’

‘Anyone with more than 100 million should be helping everyone. If I had that type of money it would go to helping society, not being selfish,’ another user wrote.

‘Conor McGregor wearing a million dollar watch is sad and then saying he also has a two million dollar one, like WTF?!’

McGregor also showed off his new luxury Bentley, while wearing a specially tailored suit, which read ‘C McG’ on the cuffs of the crisp white shirt.

The lavish spending comes ahead of McGregor’s comeback fight against Poirier, who was previously knocked out by the Irishman for the first time in his career last September.

In June, the 32-year-old announced he would be retiring from the sport, for the third time in four years, following a knock out from Donald Cerrone.

However, while McGregor prepares to step back into the Octagon, there have been calls for him to have another crack in the boxing ring, following a long social media campaign from YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul has been bombarding the MMA fighter on social media, calling on him to accept the alleged $50 million offer and baiting him with insults about his wife, Dee Devlin. So far, McGregor hasn’t acknowledged the furore.

