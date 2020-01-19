Conor McGregor Hugged Cowboy’s Grandma After Knocking Him Out In 40 Seconds

Cerrone’s nan is a phenomenal woman, she is at every fight and is there from the start to the finish.

What a man she has raised. I like Donald, I have a lot of respect for him and it was an honour to share the ring for him.

Who I fight next does not matter, the lightweight title will always be there. I am not going to sit out and wait. The ‘who’ doesn’t matter, I am looking at dates now, I know March is nice. I will celebrate and be ready. I will show Jr my fight and see how he reacts to it.