Conor McGregor Is Coming Out Of Retirement To Fight Manny Pacquiao PA

It seems Conor McGregor is getting ready to return to the ring, after announcing he’s going head to head with Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao.

The news came last night, Friday, September 25, in a series of tweets initially addressing ‘another blockbuster McGregor event’ that seemingly had to be postponed due to the current pandemic.

Then, however, McGregor dropped the bombshell: ‘Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.’

Conor McGregor PA Images

The tweets contained screenshots of a number of private messages between McGregor and UFC chief Dana White. The messages show McGregor’s enthusiasm for taking part in more big-name fights like Justin Gaethje and Diego Sanchez. However, after being told he’d have to wait until fans could return, McGregor apparently walked away.

He wrote:

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.

Not to worry though, as McGregor quickly allayed any hopeful spectator’s fears of not seeing him fight by announcing the matchup with Pacquiao in the Middle East instead.

McGregor has been teasing a second boxing match could be on the cards for some time now. Before his most recent UFC win, in January this year, he told Sky Sports: ‘The Manny Pacquiao talks have been ongoing An aspiration of mine now is to win a boxing world title. I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future. And something I will achieve.’

Following the announcement on Twitter, McGregor added: ‘It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.’

McGregor was, of course, referring to his bout with Floyd Mayweather, with whom he made his pro boxing debut in 2017. McGregor lost, and Mayweather retired with a 50-0 unbeaten record. Still, it seems the loss hasn’t deterred McGregor from getting back into the boxing ring.

Pacquiao is an eight-weight world boxing champion, though hasn’t appeared in a fight since July 2019, where he beat Keith Thurman and took the WBA world welterweight title. While McGregor’s last fight was in the UFC arena, beating Donald Cerrone in January this year.

Speaking last month, Justin Fortune, Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach told Metro: ‘Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing.’