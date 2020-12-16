Conor McGregor Leaves Jake Paul On Read Following His Foul-Mouthed Rant PA Images/jakepaul/Twitter

Jake Paul has shared the Instagram message he sent Conor McGregor after calling him out in a foul-mouthed rant.

In a video posted to Instagram yesterday, the YouTuber told McGregor his team had acquired $50 million in a bid to persuade the boxer to agree to the fight.

‘It’s the biggest offer you’ve ever been offered,’ Paul said.

Just like the offer has seemingly gone unanswered, so did Paul’s DM. The message, which read: ‘Take the fight p*ssy’ was ‘Seen’ by McGregor, but left unanswered.

Jake Paul/Instagram

Sharing a screenshot of the message to his Instagram story, Paul wrote: ‘that $50 million with proof of funds got you curious huh? @notoriousmma’

Aside from the huge cash offer, yesterday, Paul also launched a tirade of abuse aimed at McGregor, including accusing him of ‘beating up old dudes in a bar’ and calling his wife a ‘four’, adding: ‘Conor you can do a lot better.’

With an Irish flag draped around his shoulders, he attempted to further provoked McGregor by holding a glass of whisky and wearing flip-up glasses that the boxer has previously been seen wearing.

In his rant, he accused the MMA fighter of avoiding the fight because he didn’t ‘want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber’. Paul told the camera he had ‘just came off the 8th biggest pay-per-view event in history’.

He also appeared furious with McGregor’s plans to fight Dustin [Poirier], ‘who has less followers on Instagram than [Paul’s] f*cking dog’.

The YouTuber even took aim at UFC president Dana White, who recently said that a fight between Paul and McGregor would never happen.

He called him ‘ugly’ and accused both White and McGregor of being ‘scared’.

Despite his unwavering confidence, Paul has actually only been in the ring twice. Earlier this month, he won a fight against Nate Robinson, flooring the former NBA player twice. The fight ended in just two rounds after Jake hit Robinson with a heavy blow that knocked him to the ground.

Jake Paul PA Images

‘I’ve had two fights and I’ve been in the ring for a total of seven minutes and I’ve knocked down my opponents six times in that seven minutes,’ Paul told TMZ.

After the fight, former boxing legend Antonio Tarver challenged Paul to a fight, saying he wants to show the YouTuber ‘there are levels to this’.

Taking to Instagram , Tarver said he wanted to ‘kick Paul’s ass for what he did to Nate Robinson.

While the former champ was impressed with Paul’s skills in the ring, he said if Paul wants to ’get some legitimacy in the game’, he needs to ‘fight somebody with a name’.