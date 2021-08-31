Conor McGregor Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Comments On Ring Girls

PA Images

It won’t surprise anyone that Conor McGregor has some thoughts about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent criticism of the UFC’s use of ring girls, and now the fighter has responded in typical McGregor fashion.

Khabib recently caused a stir in the MMA world after he explained that fights run by his own MMA company would not feature ring girls because he considered them ‘useless’ and made him ‘uncomfortable.’



‘Look, I don’t want to offend anyone. Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? You can show that it is the second round on the screen,’ he told journalists last month.

Now, McGregor has hit back, by posting a classic image from The Simpsons showing Smithers – labelled as Khabib – covering his eyes as two women – labelled as ring girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste – dance around him in their underwear.

While the Irishman hasn’t made any further comments on Khabib’s attack on the use of ring girls, it’s fair to say the image more or less speaks for itself.

McGregor posted the image as he took to Twitter to answer fan questions, during which time he hinted his return to the octagon following his recovery from a broken leg suffered in his recent defeat to Dustin Poirier may see him nearing the end of his UFC career.

‘I currently hold eight of the UFC’s top 10 pay-per-views. With two fights left on my contract, I will look to finish with the full top 10 in pay-per-views,’ he tweeted.