Conor McGregor Slams Dominic Cummings Giving Nate Diaz UFC Advice

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Dominic Cummings after he tried to give Nate Diaz some UFC advice.

McGregor isn’t known for suffering fools gladly, so it’s not surprising to see him comment on the recent bizarre interaction between Boris Johnson’s ex-political adviser and Diaz.

The 49-year-old strategist seemed to express concern for Diaz’s financial prospects under a new contract with the UFC. To be clear, Cummings’ credentials in MMA deals are unknown if not none-existent, but perhaps he’s looking to get into the octagon somehow.

On October 15, Diaz tweeted, ‘I’ll fight somebody.’ While he’s expected to fight Vicente Luque at the end of the month, there’s uncertainty over whether he’ll actually be allowed to fight without agreeing to a contract extension, with Luque’s manager Ali Addelaziz even saying a new contract may not be best for Diaz, given how badly he’s been underpaid over the years.

Cummings replied, ‘Do not sign new UFC contract, you will make more cash outside AND @danawhite will come do a deal at some point for trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight, but outside you’ll have much more leverage & make more $. Look how they screwed @GeorgesStPierre, now waiting for contract to expire.’

Hundreds of people have replied, and the sentiment is vastly the same: they’re baffled by Cummings getting involved at all. It’s since caught McGregor’s eye, and the Irishman had some choice words.

In response to a headline from The Mac Life saying Diaz had been ‘advised against signing new UFC deal by British political adviser Dominic Cummings’, McGregor wrote, ‘Advised by who? Does this lanky streak of p*ss think he business savvy or something?’

‘Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 f*cking fights. In the ufc! Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax. Know who made you,’ he added.

The UFC earlier claimed Diaz wasn’t a ‘needle mover’ but continued to line him up for main events while reportedly keeping him in a lower pay bracket. Maybe Diaz will take his advice and we’ll see Cummings ringside for Diaz and McGregor’s trilogy fight.