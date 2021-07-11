unilad
Conor McGregor Suffers Horrific Injury In Humiliating First Round Defeat At UFC 264

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Jul 2021 09:31
Conor McGregor Suffers Horrific Injury In Humiliating First Round Defeat At UFC 264PA Images

In their third face-off, Conor McGregor was taken away on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier with a broken leg. 

The pair’s highly-anticipated trilogy fight, coming after one win for McGregor and another for Poirier, took place yesterday, July 10, at UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Before the bout, the Irishman was talking about ‘murdering’ his opponent and how it’d be ‘light work’ – however, the fight ended with a freak stoppage in the first round after McGregor suffered a leg injury.

McGregor appeared to roll his ankle as the first round drew to a close, leading to a broken leg, meaning he was unable to complete the fight. He contested the result, warning, ‘This is not over,’ before leaving the Octagon on a stretcher.

‘Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby… hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on, I’ll be at the after party at the Wynn night club…. I was boxing the ears off him, kicking the legs off him, usual sh*te he dived to close the distance. This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside, I don’t give a b*llocks,’ he said.

Poirier insisted the injury was the result of ‘checking a kick, I’m more than sure of it’, in a post-fight press conference. ‘He got what he had coming to him, karma is a mirror and I busted my ass for so long to put myself in this position, I doubled down on myself after beating him in January when they offered me a title shot and it paid off,’ he said.

UFC President Dana White has already spoke of plans for a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier once his leg has healed. McGregor is due to go into surgery today.

